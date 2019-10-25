Priyanka Chopra In Talks With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Her Next?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Bollywood comeback with her recent release The Sky Is Pink. While the actress is right now accompanying her husband, her next Hindi film is already a point of discussion.

As reported in Biz Asia, Priyanka is a discussion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film which she will also be co-producing. A source close to the development said, “It’s a project that she will co-produce along with an Indian producer. Priyanka was keen to make this film with her dear friend and favorite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They spoke about it, but it didn’t work out. She is now in the advanced stages of negotiation with a couple of top names for her co-production. If the partnership doesn’t work out, she will do it alone,”

The duo last worked on the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani where Priyanka played Kashibai alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. While the film was a massive hit, Priyanka’s portrayal of Kashibai went on to be one of her iconic roles. They also collaborated earlier on the special song Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ramleela.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose which was based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her family. Priyanka also has The Netflix original The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

