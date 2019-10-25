YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Says He Met Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 Star Denies It With A HILARIOUS Meme

Akshay Kumar’s meme game is top-notch these days. If you think we are talking about all the memes about him and his movies circulating on social media, you are wrong. We are talking about the memes Akshay himself uses to respond to people on Twitter.

Earlier he surprised everyone when he used his viral memes to reply Riteish Deshmukh & Taapsee Pannu on Twitter.

And now recently he has done it again by replying to comedian Ashish Chanchlani with a hilarious “Chal Jhootha” meme.

Ashish took to Twitter and wrote about his recent meeting with the superstar and their bet. He wrote, “So i met akshay kumar today (yes, and he is hilarious) we had a small bet, if i lose the bet Akshay kumar is gonna Take over my channel. 25 din mein subscriber double”

Here’s how Akshay replied to him-

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Housefull 4 hit the cinemas today and opened to a good response at the Box Office despite it being a Pre-Diwali release.

Akshay Kumar, who is playing a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in Housefull 4, has said that makers of the comedy-drama film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay was interacting with the media to promote Housefull 4 along with his co-actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday on Thursday in Mumbai.

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people have pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in Bajirao Masatani. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

