Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Virat Kohli Wins Big At Instagrammers Of The Year 2019!

Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have won Instagrammers of the Year 2019, which acknowledges Instagram’s most engaging community members across the country.

The winners represent individuals who have best embraced Instagram, by using its Stickers, Stories, Feed, Live and IGTV.

With 39 million followers, a global fan base, and many international projects, Bollywood diva, Priyanka emerged as the ‘Most Followed Account’ this year.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as the most ‘Engaged Account of the Year’. He provides a sneak peek to the locker room drama, to his grueling training sessions or an off-field selfie with his wife.

As for Deepika, her impromptu boomerangs at the Cannes Film Festival, flamboyant Instagram stories, slo-mo videos while catching a flight or an ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions with fans, has won her the ‘Storyteller of the Year’ honour.

“I come to Instagram every day to live, laugh, love and share with the people that are most important to me and I am grateful for all their kindness.

“In 2019, I look forward to connect more, love more and share many more authentic experiences with my beautiful fans,” she said in a statement.

Young actress Sara made her Instagram debut in 2018 and has won ‘Rising Star Award’ for growing her fan base on the community significantly through the year.

“Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people,” Sara said.

Content creators across food, fashion and entertainment were also lauded. These included Chef Pooja Dhingra, comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam and fashionista Sejal Kumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!