 Prabhas’ Massive Fan Base Is Not Just In India But Worldwide! Here’s The Proof*

Prabhas has earned a huge fan following not only in India, but the actor also has a huge fanbase even internationally. However, he has a vast following in Japan than anywhere else.

Prabhas who is gearing up for his big budget film, Saaho has always expressed his happiness on receiving an overwhelming response from across the country. Recently, a set of Japanese fans visited India and made sure to catch a glimpse of their favorite Indian actor’s hometown, Hyderabad. Few die-hard female fans visited Hyderabad and also posed outside Prabhas’ house.

Earlier this year, Prabhas had sent personalized autographed souvenir portraits in return to his fans from Japan for showering love through letters. The letters had Prabhas’ photos with a message in Japanese, “I hope you have a Happy New Year!”

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion were released across the world and have set a huge record in the Indian cinema. The SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus still remains the highest earning film.

Ever since Baahubali released, Prabhas became a household name owing to his impeccable acting skills and solid screen presence. The actor who dedicated five years for the franchise, left the audience intrigued about his next project. And, when Saaho was announced, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller Saaho.

