Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to release in a few days. This film marks Shraddha’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The audience is quite excited to see this action-thriller as the trailer looks impressive.

In an interview with DNA, Prabhas praised his co-star Shraddha a lot. The Baahubali star revealed that when Shraddha spoke Telugu for the first time, he was shocked as she was good. Prabhas shared that Kapoor was excited about shooting the Telugu portion of the film as it was new for her.

Saaho is filmed in Hindi as well as Telugu. So for Prabhas, it is his debut in Bollywood. The actor added, “While filming Saaho, I used to ask several times whether my flow and accent in Hindi is right because words can be corrected later in dubbing, but the flow has to be right. I had a Hindi tutor, Kamal sir from Mumbai on sets and even during the dubbing”

The handsome actor said that after Saaho, he wants to do a romantic drama or a rom-com. However, he will plan his next project based on the results of Saaho.

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Vijay in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on August 29.

