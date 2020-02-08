Post Tiger Franchise, Katrina Kaif & Ali Abbas Zafar To Collaborate For A Superhero Film?

Superhero films seem to be the flavour of Bollywood currently! And staying true to the trend, Ali Abbas Zafar who made his directorial debut with Katrina Kaif’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, is all set to join hands with the beauty yet again for a superhero franchise film!

Ali and Katrina have worked on the successful Tiger franchise and sources state that the director plans of creating a franchise for his superhero film as well. A certain source has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalizing the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”

The report further states that Ali Abbas Zafar has approached Ronnie Screwvala to partner with him as the producer of the film. “Once Ali has completed the script, he will go on a recce to scout for locations.”

Meanwhile, if the industry grapevine is anything to go by, it is also being speculated that Ali is also planning a spin off franchise on Katrina Kaif’s character from Ek Tha Tiger, where she played a Pakistani spy agent named Zoya.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi will be an addition to Shetty’s cop universe and is slated to release on the 27th March 2020.

