Post Saaho, Prabhas To Now Take A Break From Films?

After the humongous success of Baahubali series all over, cine-goers had a lot of expectation from actor Prabhas for his next. But many felt their hopes came crashing down last weekend post-release of Saaho.

The Prabhas starrer received a good start at the box office on its opening day, but following mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics, the film’s run at the box office has comparatively slowed down from this week.

Though the film crossed 100 crore mark on its 5th day after the release, with each passing day the hype around the movie has dried down.

Now as per various reports, Prabhas who dedicated two years of his life for Saaho may soon be taking a much-needed break from films for some time.

Post break, the actor will have a complete makeover for the character in his next film which will be helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar.

The Tollywood star has been flooded with scripts from South as well as from Hindi film industry, but he is no hurry to sign multiple projects, as he believes in signing one film at a time.

The 39-year-old actor earlier in numerous interviews had stated that he is least interested dedicating years for a film like he had dedicated for Baahubali and Saaho.

As the Rebel actor had given 5 years for Baahubali and 2 years for Saaho.

Apart from Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead along with Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others in major roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!