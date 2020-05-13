Post Masakali 2.0 Social Media Massacre, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar Defends The Trend Of Remixing Old Songs

The remix of A.R. Rahman’s song Masakali by Tanishk Bagchi sparked a debate on social media, where the netizens slammed T-series for ruining old classics by remaking them. Now the owner of T-Series Bhushan Kumar has defended the remixing of old songs and says the trend will be continued in the future.

The trend of remixing the retro songs has been carried by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, as several of their songs are remakes. Last month when Masakali 2.0 released, it was mercilessly trolled by music lovers. Not just the fans, even A R Rahman took multiple digs at the song through social media.

On his Instagram, Rahman shared an image that had written, ‘The Strongest Man Is He Who Is Able To Control His Anger,’ on it. On twitter, he expressed how the original song was a fruit of the hard work of a year. Which included 200 musicians, director, lyricist, dance choreographers and the zest to create something that will last for generations. He also told people to enjoy the original version. But it looks like the opinion of music directors like A R Rahman doesn’t matter to Bhushan Kumar.

In an interview with PTI, Bhushan Kumar said: “The songs that are getting recreated by us or fellow industry friends are because these songs were gold in their time and needed to be heard even today”.

Bhushan Kumar further added – ”Remixing them is a way to make them popular to the youth of today who haven’t heard them before. I don’t believe that remixes will reach a saturation point”.

Despite the criticism by original composer Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and singer Mohit Chauhan, Bhushan Kumar said that the trend is here to stay. He said – “it’s a cycle, 20 years down the line, they will remix today’s songs for the youth to listen to at that time. Remixes also appeal to the older generation who get to revisit their past through these songs and after all, music is loved by all, so the more music, the happier people are”.

Meanwhile, Masakali 2.0 has crossed 35 million views on Youtube. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

