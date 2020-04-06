Post Kanika Kapoor, Now THIS Producer’s Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Hollywood has seen many celebs like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Game Of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma test positive for COVID-19. However, Bollywood on the other hand, has fortunately managed to keep themselves away so far with only Kanika Kapoor being infected with the virus. Now, reportedly B’Town has found another case.

If recent reports are to be believed, producer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, Karim Morani, is going through a tough time amid lockdown as his daughter Shaza Morani has been tested positive too. She had recently returned from Australia as per recent reports. Now, this comes in as another case in the Industry and there seems to be a confirmation around the news too.

A source close to Karim Morani’s family confirms the same to Pinkvilla as, “she is doing fine and under observation and will be out soon.” Meanwhile, the other members of their family are said to be getting tested too, to ensure no spread of the coronavirus has taken place.

For the unversed, Karim Morani, a Bollywood producer is known for backing projects like Dum, Happy New Year, Dilwale amongst others.

Meanwhile, a picture of Shaza Morani with Kanika Kapoor is now going viral post the news of her being infected surfaced online. The two in the old picture can be seen posing side by side at their fashion best.

Kanika Kapoor who was the first Bollywood celeb to be infected with COVID-19 has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. Post being tested positive for 5 times, the Baby Doll singer has finally tested negative in her recent results, However, she’s been kept under observation to ensure she’s completely recovered.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!