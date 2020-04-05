EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Exit Over Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee may have received a lot of bashing by Shehnaaz Gill fans but we love her zeal and how she comes back with all the positivity. Recently, a troll targeted her as well as her mother, and questioned their character with some cheap remarks. The beauty reacted to it all with strength and has some kickass response to the latter stint in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

For the unversed, swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnessed contestants fighting it out to prove themselves to be the perfect match for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. While Paras walked out of the finale with Aanchal Khurana, the Bhula Dunga actress maintained that she’s in love with Sidharth Shukla, and will not be able to choose anybody else. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a rather amusing reaction to it.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, when asked about her take on Shehnaaz Gill’s decision, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, “OH MY GOD, really she did that? I didn’t know that. Maine honestly ek bhi episode nahi dekha. But why did she do that show then? She should have walked out long back or just refused that show only.”

Furthermore, upon asking if SidNaaz according to her are a couple in real life, “I think pehle may be ek marketing gimmic tha, Shehnaaz ne game ke liye jo bhi kia hoga, but hota hai eventually. You get attracted, so may be she is attracted definitely that she’s said also recently that she’s in love. As far as Sidharth is concerned, I don’t know what’s from his side. Mai thi jab tak house me he said he treats her like a kid and everything so I don’t know. They’re very good friends and it looks good when they do all the masti. But honestly, I don’t see any romantic angle or chemistry between them. If being honest is a crime, then I definitely did that and I can’t help it,” Devoleena Bhattacharjee added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!