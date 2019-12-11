Post Dabangg 3, Kichcha Sudeep Is Eager To Rope In John Abraham For His Directorial

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to start a new inning in Bollywood with one of the biggest releases of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The actor will face Salman as an antagonist and the fans are already excited watch the clash. Apart from this biggie, the Kannada superstar also has some interesting plans and he just spilled the beans about the same.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kichcha Sudeep revealed of coming up with his directorial, which will be a fantasy film but inspired from a true historical event. He said, “Yes, we are planning a film that’s a fantasy based on a true incident taken from history. We have blended it and like I said, we have learnt from the failure of Sye Raa that people need to connect, so we’re also creating a few things.”

He further reveals some interesting details by stating that he has a role in his mind with a huge persona and is looking forward to work with John Abraham. He added, “I have a character which is a huge role. I still have no idea but probably, we are looking at contacting someone like John Abraham in the film. He fits in like madness. The day I started writing it, I have seen him in it. This is the first time I’m admitting it. We will narrate to him and I hopes likes it. I find him a great personality and in some of the roles, his silence works for us. That works for us. It’s got nothing to do with the Hindi market at all. But as a character and as actor, he suits that the best.”

