Not Just Vaani Kapoor But Ranbir Kapoor To Romance This Marathi Actress In Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera

Post the success of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor fans were eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next project. To their surprise, Ranbir announced that he will be working on two projects. He is a part of Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and will be seen as a dacoit in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera.

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and all his fans assumed that the Befikre actress will be seen romancing Ranbir. However, we have learned that not just Vaani but a Marathi actress will also be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor as his love interest.

The actress in talks will essay the role of Ranbir’s wife in the film and it is none other than Iravati Harshe. The actress is a well-known name in the Marathi industry and has also been a part of many Hindi projects like Hate Story, We Are Family. This would be the first time we will get to see Ranbir and Iravati together. Filmfare reveals that Iravati has been asked to not talk about her role right now.

Talking about the film, Shamshera has Ranbir in a double role and Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the period drama.

Apart from this film, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South star Chiranjeevi. The film is slated for winter release next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!