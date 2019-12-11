Aswathama: Naga Shaurya’s Action Drama Will Release On THIS Date

Post delivering a super hit at the box office early this year with fantasy comedy, Oh! Baby, Tollywood heartthrob Naga Shaurya is all set with his upcoming film Aswathama.

The latest news related to the action drama is that the makers have zeroed in for 31st January 2020 as the film’s release date.

It was this morning when Naga Shaurya took on Twitter to announce the release date. The actor tweeted: “#Aswathama will be a film, every one of you will be proud of me for making and has a very special place in my heart. We are coming on January 31st, 2020 to your nearest cinemas. See you all pretty soon. #AswathamaOnJan31”

Naga Shaurya in Aswathma will be seen opposite gorgeous actress Mehreen Pirzada in lead. The action drama is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Ramana Teja and is bankrolled by the actor’s home production IRA Creations.

The actor underwent a complete physical transformation to attain the look required for his character in the film. Naga Shaurya as part of preparation hit the gym regularly and also followed a strict fitness regime.

The dashing actor also has a couple of other interesting projects in his kitty in the form of a yet to be titled romantic film which will be directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced under Sithara Entertainments, and also a sports film which will be helmed by Santosh Jagarlapundi under Asian Films banner.

