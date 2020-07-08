Pooja Bhatt Supports Father Mahesh Bhatt & LASHES OUT On Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism Allegations

Ever since Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the world, The Debate over nepotism has heated up severely. While people are bashing celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar openly, Kangana Ranaut is the one who is actively taking part in this debate.

Earlier, Soni Razdan guarded Mahesh Bhatt by reacting to a troll who called him the ‘Flag-bearer of nepotism” And now Pooja Bhatt has taken to twitter to raise her opinion on the never-ending debate over Nepotism by sharing a series of the thread of tweets.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted on Wednesday, “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does.” She went on to say, “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”

Pooja Bhatt also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut and reminded her that she herself was launched by Vishesh Films, “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. ”

Pooja Bhatt further mentioned how newcomers are given chances in their upcoming film Sadak 2.

“Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,””

Pooja Bhatt finally wrote, “Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten, It’s their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day!”

