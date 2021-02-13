Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city’s Bandra area. The actress-filmmaker feels simply blaming the municipal corporation is not a solution. Citizens need to be more concerned and conscious.

“Sorry to have to state this but Bandra is in an absolute mess. Only that much @mybmcWardHW can do. Citizens need to please be more concerned & conscious about how they dispose garbage. Apathy has replaced (love) for Bandra?,” Pooja tweeted.

In a separate tweet, she wrote: “If only every co-op society took responsibility for the lane/road outside their building with regards to indiscriminate garbage disposal and even unauthorised parking, life would be different.”

Pooja was last seen in the digital film Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Pooja’s sister Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

Pooja is all set to return to the screen with the web series Bombay Begums. The Netflix show, created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, casts Pooja Bhatt alongside Shahana Goswam, Amruta Subhash and Rahul Bose. It is slated to release on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

