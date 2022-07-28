Swipe Ride is back! The only show where celebrity Kusha Kapila and select unforgettable Bollywood divas turn into personal-chauffeurs-cum-hype women for members, and give exclusive dating advice. Joining in is Pooja Bhatt!

Kicking this season off is the unfiltered and uninhibited energy of a timeless icon – Pooja Bhatt. Bringing her decades of experience into the game of life, Miss P blesses us with advice on love, dating and relationships in the 2020s. From telling us what our Tinder bios should look like to teaching us how to date, she says it all. In her words, “love is life and life is love”, so here are some tips from Miss Pooja Bhatt on how to make the most of your dating life:

Be bold and put yourselves out there

‘Are we gonna get our hearts stomped on? Yes we’re gonna get our hearts stomped on. But are we STILL gonna put ourselves out there?’ YES we’re gonna put ourselves out there’. Love is what makes us human, and it takes “courage and nerves of steel” to go out there time and again. So forget that ex, spruce up your profile and get back out there to look for your perfect match!

Be your authentic self

This cannot be said enough ladies – always be your true, authentic self! Just like Miss P told the Bollywood industry to either accept or reject her for what she is – you gotta have that ‘take it or leave it’ attitude for your potential matches. To keep reminding yourself of this gospel truth, keep in mind the Dorothy Parker poem Pooja Bhatt leaves us with – “if you do not like me so, then to hell my love, with you”. Verified profiles are more attractive and give more likes on Tinder, so this is a clear win-win. Get yourself verified and do not forget to look for a blue check symbol on other profiles that you yourself look into.

When it comes to your love life- Travel Light

Another expert dating tip from Miss P is to travel light, and drop the baggage. In this journey of life and love, it’s best to leave that ex where they belong – in the past – and move on to a new phase of your life with a fresh mind and an open heart. So take Miss P’s advice, drop the emotional baggage of that ex from your life and find a match that vibes with you on Tinder.

Consent matters both ways

Dropping another very often overlooked truth bomb, Pooja Bhatt reminds us that consent is an important and non-negotiable aspect of any relationship for not just women, but all genders across the spectrum. According to Tinder’s Future of Dating report, the term ‘boundaries’ was used more than ever (up 19%) in bios and the term ‘consent’ rose 11% in 2021 on the app illustrating that young people resonate with Miss P.

Intelligence & Communication are big green flags

For Pooja Bhatt, good communication is a big green flag to look for in a partner. She says the only ‘six pack’ she’s interested in are ‘the abs a man has between his ears’, aka, his brain. She also highlights the ability to share comfortable silence being a green flag too. Profile description is more important than ever, with a description in your profile you can really show your potential matches who you are and what you are looking for!

Only on Swipe Ride can all the young, single ladies get the best dating advice from the most iconic divas of Bollywood. For more such wisdom about love, life and dating, head over to YouTube and check out Swipe Ride S2 with Pooja Bhatt here!

