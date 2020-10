Celebrity Pooja Bedi in a complaint to the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Monday, said that her business website happysoul.in was targetted by hackers, who were now demanding ‘ransom’ in order to restore access to her e-commerce site.

Bedi, who resides in Goa and whose website trades in organic supplements, also took to Twitter with her woe, tagging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena, saying the hackers have threatened to sell drugs and narcotics substances on her website, if the ransom is not paid.

“Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don’t pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm,” Pooja Bedi said in a tweet.

“Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website http://happysoul.in Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data & sell DRUGS on my site,” tweeted Pooja Bedi tagging the global website hosting platform.

