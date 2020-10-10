PM Narendra Modi Biopic To Be The First Film To Re-Release Post Theatres Reopen

PM Narendra Modi will be the first film to release in theatres post COVID-19 Lockdown. There couldn’t have been a better news for B-town this year, than the re-opening of the theatres! Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their joy when the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India granted permission to reopen the theatres and multiplexes from October 15th, 2020.

Knowing that none of the movie buffs will be able to stay away from the silver screen, the makers of PM Narendra Modi (2019) have decided to re-release their film. Sandip Ssingh’s movie starring Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead, the film is all set to release on October 15th and become one of the first films to be screened in theatres post the nation-wide lockdown.

Talking about the decision to re-release the movie, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh shared, “PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today’s times, as theatres re-open. I’m proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn’t be watched by many. We’re hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation.”

Director Omung Kumar shared, “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are Re releasing our film PM Narendra Modi. We have put in lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love.”

Producer Acharya Manish shared “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is an inspiring person for all of us and I am very happy that I got a chance to start my journey as a producer with such an inspiring film PM Narendra Modi, I am very happy to share that we are re-releasing our film in theatres.”

PM Narendra Modi – the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India. Starring actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal characters.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Producer Creative Director and Story by Sandip Ssingh.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish, and Amit B Wadhwani.

