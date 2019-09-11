Ayushmann Khurana has been a busy man with back to back releases and shooting schedules for quite a while now. And so the actor was elated when he could finally sneak out on a week long holiday with his family to Altaussee, Austria! The actor’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, shared some amazing pictures from their vacation diaries with a heartfelt caption.

Sharing the pictures, Tahira captioned them, “Vacationing after a loooong time. Last year was tough! We literally had the best of both the worlds. There were the best of highs and the best of lows too! Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don’t know how to explain that! But I needed this calm. This time. This peace. Life is beautiful with you @ayushmannk #gratitude #nofilter.”

We cant help going gaga over the happy times for the family and their love that they share is just so evident.





Though the last year had been exceptionally fruitful for Ayushmann as an actor, his wife suffered from stage 0 cancer and had to undergo mastectomy. But Tahira was a true warrior and has emerged victorious in her battle against the dreaded disease!

Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Barucha which is set to hit the theaters this Friday! He also has Bala and Subha Mangal Zyada Saavadhaan in the pipeline!