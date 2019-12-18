Payal Rohatgi On Her Jail-Time Meals: “It Was Good For Spicy Food Lovers”

Payal Rohatgi grabbed the headline when the news about her arrest broke the internet. The actress, who has been very vocal about her opinions on the government, was arrested and sent to jail for her controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. The actress was arrested by the Rajasthan Police from Ahmedabad and was brought to Bundi central jail in Rajasthan.

Payal was arrested on December 15 and got a bail yesterday (December 17). The actress talked to reporters outside the jail and said, “I have been politically victimised.” She added, “Thank you, everybody, for getting me out. I was very scared in jail, but now I am very happy.”

Further talking about her experience in the jail, Payal said, “I always think of the country and I tried to understand the history of my country, but I do not want to go jail wrongly. I am thankful to the judiciary,” she said. “I won’t stop making videos and exercising my freedom of speech. However, I will try not to repeat the mistake.”

“I do have freedom of speech and on the basis of the same, I made this video (on Motilal Nehru that landed her in jail). I was not aware that I might be trapped in legalities like this. I do not have any knowledge as I am not a lawyer,” she said, adding “I will try exercise my freedom of speech by avoiding legalities,” added the Bigg Boss ex-contestant.

She even how she spent her time in jail and revealed that she spent a sleepless night and it was very cold. Payal slept on the floor on a mattress in the jail. “It was my first experience in jail and I hope it to be the last,” she said, adding she was housed in the female general ward and spent the night with women who shared with her their experiences. “I was very touched by their stories,” she added.

“Food in jail was not very good, but it was good for those who prefer having spicy food. My intention has never to commit something wrong and I have always believed in abiding the law. This time I was a political victim and was trapped in legalities,” concluded the actress.

For the uninformed, the complaint against Payal was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. The complainant in the FIR said that the video, which was posted on September 21, hampers India’s relations with other nations as it has objectionable comments with pictures in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death.

After the controversy, Rohatgi had even apologised over the matter.

