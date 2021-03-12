Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation after music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest composition went viral on social media. This led to to a meme fest and thereby becoming a trend. Several celebrities couldn’t resist and hopped on to the trend.

Interestingly, Pawri Ho Rahi hai girl is a big fan of Bollywood. During a conversation with a leading daily, the social media influencer opened up about who she would like to see joining the Pawri trend. Scroll down to know more.’

Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, during a rapid-fire round with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that she would like to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the Pawri trend. Dananeer also revealed that Ranveer Singh‘s video on Pawri Ho Rahi Hai was most surprising for her.

Furthermore, when Dananeer was asked which Bollywood classic’s remake she would like to star in and with whom, she quickly replied, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Shah Rukh Khan.” After which, when she was asked to name her first celebrity crush she named King Khan.

The social media influencer also shared her opinion on the ongoing ‘Pawri Ho Rahi’ trend. She said, “How people could connect to it in an individual capacity. How they could relate to the trend and add their own twist and story to the trend make it relatable to themselves. I think anything that is relatable, original and authentic, touches the heart.”

On the other hand, YouTube and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate opened up about his experience finding success with his viral composition. During a conversation with Indian Express, he revealed how his love story with music began. He said that he grew up listening to music and learned the keyboard from his father in Aurangabad. “My father bought me my first keyboard when I was a kid, and I learnt by watching him play,” Yashraj said.

