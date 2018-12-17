Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar’s Kesari To Enjoy A Holiday Release!

Actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, will release on March 21, 2019 which also marks the festival of Holi.

The actors, who have completed the film’s shoot in Rajasthan on Monday, took to social media to announce the release date.

“And it’s a wrap for Kesari, a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. Get ready to witness the bravest battle ever fought on 21st March, 2019,” Akshay wrote on Instagram while sharing a photograph of his sikh look from the film.

Backed by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.

Thanking the film’s cast and crew, Parineeti tweeted: “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going. So proud to be a part of this epic experience! Thank you Akshay sir, Karan Johar and Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see.”

Karan wrote on Instagram that the film is a true historic account of one of the bravest battles ever fought.

“So proud to have told this story,” he said.