Pankaj Tripathi, who is set to reprise his role of Madhav Mishra, silver medalist and lawyer, in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice, has shared that in real life he is very similar to his character in the show given his patience level.

Advertisement

Drawing the Venn diagram of himself and the character, which essentially looks like concentric circles, Pankaj said: “I am very similar to Madhav Mishra. Just like him, I can also keep my cool in the face of challenging situations. I tell myself that things will get better with time so I need not worry too much.”

Advertisement

With wit and humour by his side, Madhav Mishra is known for his patience in the face of toughest of situations, something that Pankaj Tripathi deeply believes in. “I have always believed that it is important to keep your patience and cool. When you lose it, it leads to more chaos,” he said.

The third season of Criminal Justice titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach deals with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja with the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

The show, directed by Rohan Sippy, also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 26 2022.

Must Read: Shamshera Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Period Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram