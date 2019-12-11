Panipat Makers Edit Out 15 Minutes From The Film & Re-Release The New Version?

Ashutosh Gowariker’s latest historic film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt released at the Box Office last Friday. The film was made on a big budget but failed to appeal the audience and performed well below the expectations which were anyway low.

Also the film has found itself in big controversy related to the portrayel of Raja Surajmal. Ever since the release of the film, there’ve been protests against it all over Rajasthan. Mobs have vandalised theatres and for the same reason the film has been taken off from many properties.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that the makers have decided to edit out 15 minutes from the film and release the fresh version in theatres. It’s being said that the new version of the film will be played in theatres from tomorrow.

However the reason behind the decision is not known yet. It can be related to protests or the criticism the film is getting due to its duration.

The protest against film Panipat for portraying king Surajmal in bad light escalated when protesters smashed window glasses of the Inox cinema hall in Jaipur on Monday. Also, the show at Raj Mandir, the renowned cinema hall, was cancelled.

Bharatpur observed a shutdown against allegedly wrong portrayal of the erstwhile king in the film. Bikaner too witnessed protests with some people getting shut the doors of a cinema hall.

In the state capital, people gathered in large numbers at the Surajmal Square, which has became a protest site.

State Rajasthan Minister Vishwendra Singh, a descendant of Surajmal, joined the protest and demanded immediate ban on the film.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused film producers and directors of tampering with history to raise viewership. Earlier, they produced Jodha-Akbar, then Padmavati, whose name had to be changed to Padmavat after violence in state, and now they have come up with Panipat without studying its context, he said.

“The film projects that we demanded the Agra Fort (for helping the Marathas). That’s not the reality. Maharaj Surajmal expanded his kingdom through his bravery,” Singh said.

“We can’t term censor board wrong. This is the fault of producer and director. They never do in-depth research. The filmmakers should get in touch with the family of a person being depicted in a film, and do comprehensive research,” said the descendant of Surajmal.

