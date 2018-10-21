Panga: Kangana Ranaut To Gain Weight & Learn Kabaddi For Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Next

Last time When Kangana Ranaut played an Athlete (National Level Hockey Player in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 2015), she broke Box Office records and won the audiences and awards. So naturally when the news about her donning the sports cap once again for the silver screen came in, it piqued the interest of all. This time around Kangana is set to play a Kabaddi player In Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Directorial Panga and is gearing up not just to master the tricks of kabaddi but also to undergo complete Physical Transformation to justify her character.

Kangana will be putting on 6-7 Kilos for her part in Panga and then as the film progresses she will shed the weight as return to her normal petite self.

According to film source, “Kangana will start training in kabaddi as soon as she is back from her vacation in New York. Though she is familiar with the sport, she requires training to showcase it like a professional. But, before she starts doing so, she will gain weight. She is on a high-calorie protein diet, and, over the next month, intends to pack on six kilos.”

Putting on more mass will be a task for Kangana as she is Genetically Small framed, the source further added “Kangana may need to incorporate weight training exercises instead.” So it is going to be a gala time for Kangana to turn a foodie and enjoy a generous serving of nut shakes, fruits and tofu on her dietary chart.