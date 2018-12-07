Panga: First Schedule Of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Directorial Wrapped Up!

The first shooting schedule of filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga has wrapped up.

Tiwari on Thursday tweeted a photograph of the entire crew of the film and captioned it: “And this love will only continue to grow as we wrap our first schedule. ‘Panga’.

Featuring stars like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Bhopal.

Tiwari, who announced the news of the project in August, has films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi to her credit.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.