One Bala To Another: Akshay Kumar Passes The Crown To Ayushmann Khurrana

While there are many films releasing, the two new Balas of Bollywood seem to be ruling the big screen right now. Akshay Kumar as Bala in Housefull 4 and Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala are all over the internet for their respective film’s success. However, the two actors indulged in some twitter banter and Akshay passed on the crown to Ayushmann.

The banter between the two began when Akshay announced on Twitter that he was heading to watch Bala. He wrote, “This Bala is heading out to watch the newest #Bala, @ayushmannk ! Congratulations hearing great things about the movie.”

This Bala is heading out to watch the newest #Bala, @ayushmannk! Congratulations hearing great things about the movie 😁 @bhumipednekar @yamigautam — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

As soon as the news reached Ayushamnn, the excited actor wrote, “Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala thank you!”

Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala 🙏 thank you! https://t.co/OK1Dv00BFW — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 10, 2019

Further turned out that Akshay loved the film as he wrote, “Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I’d want to pass on the crown You guys have a winner!”

Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I’d want to pass on the crown 👑 You guys have a winner! https://t.co/wHyeF10tsw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

Akshay also went ahead and praised the two ladies in the film Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Both excited with the compliments also thanked the superstar.

Bala loved Bala as well as Pari 😁 It was a Sunday well spent :) https://t.co/MkTx7bzdUL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

Nikita in Bala is another feather in your cap 👏 Thoroughly enjoyed the film https://t.co/JHBMAk5MQq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 11, 2019

Talking about the film, Bala revolves around a man suffering from premature balding and how he is subjected to body shaming just because he is bald. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam opposite Ayushmann and also is a satire on several social issues that we face including racism.

The film in its first week has already earned Rs 43.95 crores and is aiming for the 50 crore milestone with a raging speed.

As of Akshay who is basking in the success of Housefull 4, has a long line up of films. He announced one more yesterday named Bell Bottom.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!