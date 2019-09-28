On Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday, Mommy Neetu Kapoor Shares Unmissable Throwback Photos

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor who turned 37 today has been poured with wishes from his fans all across on Internet. The Wake Up Sid actor who ringed in his birthday at his home in Bandra with his family and Alia Bhatt, had many guests from the film industry in form of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, wonder-director Karan Johar among others.

Ranbir’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor who is quite active on Instagram late yesterday took on the photo-sharing app to share some adorable childhood birthday pictures of Ranbir with a cute note which read: “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes 💕 the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK 🥰”

On the work front, Ranbir who was last seen on big screen last year in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju, has two big projects in his kitty in form of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan & Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera with Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

