Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan munchkin is no longer little. AbRam Khan, the third of King Khan and Gauri, turns a year older today, and it’s celebration time for those who follow him. Abram is a carbon copy of SRK, and the many times we saw them together, we were left with a huge smile on our face.

From IPL games to movies, online appearance and even more, the father-son duo have been sported together on several occasion. While the pair have the same dimples, they also looked stunning when they twin in similar outfits or hairstyles.

As AbRam Khan turns eight today, we take a look at the 5 times Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s Khan son broke the internet with his sweet smile and cute behaviours.

IPL Games

Shah Rukh Khan owns an IPL team, so it isn’t shocking that he takes his kids to attend a couple of matches to boost the player’s confidence. While AbRam Khan manages to steal the show every time the camera pans on him during the game, the cutest moment of him took place on the field when a game ended.

Throwback to May 5, 2016, when Shah Rukh was in a happy mood after his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won a match against King’s XI Punjab at Eden’s Garden. The father-son duo took to the field and celebrated by spitting water on each other. That much innocence and cuteness are too much to handle.

Also, take a look at these other AbRam Khan moments from IPL games.

Twinned In Apache Costumes

AbRam Khan is a carbon copy of Shah Rukh Khan, and this was totally evident in this vacation picture. During a 2019 vacation, AbRam and SRK twinned in Apache (Native-American costume and headgear) costume. Father-son goals, right!

Cameo In Happy New Year

Being a star kid, it won’t be surprising if AbRam Khan decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. But did you know, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third kids already featured in the closing credits of Happy New Year? The then-toddler was seen grooving on the dance floor while daddy dearest took care of him. He not only made us go ‘aww but got the highest points from judge Farah Khan.

School Dance

From sports to dance, AbRam Khan is an active student in school. While he did win a silver and bronze medal for sports, it’s this cute video of him dancing at a school function that’s super cute and made the headlines. The video of him dancing went viral in 2018, and why not! That makeup and costume are making him cuter than he already is.

I For India Virtual Concert

During the I For India virtual concert, AbRam Khan made the cutest appearance with Shah Rukh Khan. In this digital event, which Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized to help gather funds for the needy and combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, we saw a sweet interaction between the father and son that will make you want to have such moments with your kids too.

Happy Birthday, AbRam Khan.

