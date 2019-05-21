Nyra Banerjee Spills Beans About Playing Negative Character In Divya Drishti

Actress Nyra Banerjee is set to show her negative avatar on the show Divya Drishti. She says she is having too much fun playing the character.

She has been entertaining the audience as Divya who has the supernatural power of changing the future. She has now turned into an evil Pisachini whose only motive is to destroy Drishti, her own sister.

“I am more than ecstatic to be able to show my versatility in the same show. So far, I have never essayed a role of an antagonist on any show. I am completely enjoying playing Pisachini and troubling everyone, it’s too much fun,” Nyra said in a statement.

“As an actor, we must all get the chance to experiment,” she added.

