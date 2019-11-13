Nupur Sanon’s Amazing Act In Filhall Alongside Akshay Kumar Proves She’s A Star In The Making

Actress Kriti Sanon might soon have a competition at home as her sister Nupur Sanon has finally entered the Bollywood league. No, we aren’t saying so but her first ever music video, Filhall is doing the talks.

It’s been only two days and Nupur’s debut video opposite superstar Akshay Kumar is making the right noise. The song has been garnering appreciation from all over. It has also struck a right chord with the audiences as it has clocked 68 million views on YouTube.

Nupur & Akshay’s chemistry is such that it is surely unmissable! The song somehow also gives us Namastey London vibes and looks like that another blockbuster jodi is making its way in B-Town. With Filhall, Nupur has proved that she is no less than a star. From her desi yet sweet avatar to subtle acting, Nupur has all the qualities to make it big in the films. Fans are all praises for Nupur’s performance in the song. It’s just her debut but she made it look like a cakewalk!

Speaking about working with newcomers and debutante Nupur, Akshay says, “It’s a lot more rewarding. I will never forget the feelings I had and how I was treated when I was a newcomer. So now being the guy that can give a kind of confidence to anyone who has the passion to work in front of the camera can be a life- changing experience for that person. Just like no job is too big or too small, neither is an actor’s status to me. Working with Nupur, was like a breath of fresh air, she was always eager to give another take, perfect her expressions, spend time with the crew… taking in all that experience. And agreed that newcomers might lack experience, they more than compensate for it with their passion and hunger to do better, so it all balances out.”

Even director Arvindr Khaira is all praises for Akshay & Nupur. “You are liking chemistry between them. Both are very dedicated towards their work.. It was her debut but onscreen she doesn’t look like debutant on screen wo bhi jab saamne Akshay paaji ho.. loved working on this project. Learnt lot of things from you Akshay paaji.”

Sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, Filhall is having a whale of time on all social media platforms.

Well, now we can’t wait for Nupur to entertain us in Bollywood films!

