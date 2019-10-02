Not Ranbir Kapoor But Deepika Padukone To Be Paired Opposite Ajay Devgn In Luv Ranjan’s Next?

Luv Ranjan’s next untitled project is one of the most talked-about projects currently. The film will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s second collaboration after Rajneeti and the fans are pretty excited for it. Not just that, the considerations that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for a role in the film has also kept the audience hooked.

Although unconfirmed, the grapevine has it that Deepika Padukone will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film. However, new developments suggest that the contrary will happen for the Luv Ranjan film. Yes, if the new rumours are to be believed, Deepika will be reportedly be paired opposite Devgn in the film.

Earlier it was reported that the actress dropped out of the film, mentioning that she will not work with those accused in the #MeToo movement. However, these new rumours just add to the anticipation as to what will happen. All we can do is to wait for an official announcement now.

Apart from this, Deepika will be seen as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s January 2020 release Chhappak. She is also a part of hubby Ranveer Singh’s film ’83 where she will essay the role of his reel wife. As for Ranbir, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. he is also a part of Shamshera opposite Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor.

