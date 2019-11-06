Not Just Scripts, Tiger Shroff Takes Into Consideration Something More While Signing A Film, Find Out

Tiger Shroff is one of the most bankable actors in B-Town currently. The actor has given back to back hit performances and his last offering WAR has proved to be a massive superhit. But it is not just the script but a piece of advice from his astrologer that helps him delivers hit after hit.

A report in ETimes revealed that Tiger strongly believes in pseudoscience and divine intervention and is hence taking career advice from an astrologer. The report also suggested that the astrologer has visited him before he began shooting for his much anticipated next, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Well, he is not the only once taking advice from the astrologers. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji are few actors who are believed to be actors who take advice from astrologers before signing a film. And we hope that it works for Tiger as well with his future endeavors.

Talking about his next, Baaghi 3, the film will once again feature Tiger in an action avatar. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film will explore Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor’s love story. Vijay Varma has been roped in to play the antagonist alongside Tiger. ‘Baaghi 3’ went on floors in September and will be shot across Mumbai, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, and Serbia.

Apart from this action drama, Tiger is also working on the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone. Tiger will be seen throwing the kicks and punches in this Sidharth Anand directorial. The film will go on floors in January 2020 and hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2020.

