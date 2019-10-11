Not Just Hindi Box Office Records, Akshay Kumar Is Keen To Beat The Telugu Records Too

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Housefull 4, was recently present in Hyderabad along with the film’s leading ladies Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde for the song launch of Shaitaan Ka Saala.

The actor during an interview in Hyderabad stated that he would love to act in a Telugu venture. Though he doesn’t speak Telugu, if given an opportunity he would love to act in Telugu film and would like to learn the language.

Akshay who made his Kollywood debut last year with Shankar’s directorial 2.0 with megastar Rajinikanth, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle said, “I would love to do a Telugu film, but somebody has to cast me. I don’t speak the language, but I can certainly try and learn it. I am ready.”

Talking about Housefull 4, the film is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. The story of the film is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

So far the trailer and songs Ek Chumma and Shaitaan Ka Saala have been well appreciated by the cine-goers.

Apart from Akshay the film also stars Pooja, Bobby, Riteish, Kriti Kharbanda Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Johhny Lever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal along with others.

Housefull 4 is been directed by Farhad Samji and it is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The Akshay starrer is slated for release on 26th October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!