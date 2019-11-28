Not Diljit Dosanjh But THIS Actor Was The First Choice For Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz! Find Out

Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh is creating all the right kind of buzz around the corner. From the trailer to the first song, that was released earlier today, Chandigarh Mein; the hype of the movie is quite strong.

The story of the film looks different and interesting and Akshay-Kareena’s and Diljit-Kiara’s fresh pairing is something that we are looking forward to. But you’ll be surprised to know that Diljit wasn’t the first choice for Good Newwz but it was rapper and actor Badshah!

Yes, you read that! In an interview with Pinkvilla, Badshah revealed that he was actually supposed to debut with Good Newwz but somehow it didn’t work out but he did compose the music for the same. He said, “It’s a great film, I was offered the film, everything was almost finalised and it just didn’t work out. It happened very amicably. The director of the film is an amazing guy, very clear vision and I’m really happy for the sort of film he has made.”

He further added, “If I had the liberty of choosing between me and Diljit, I would have gone for Diljit. I think that’s what happened. I mean look at him, imagine the comic timings of Akshay paaji and Diljit on the screen. If it’s yorker from one side, it’s a six from the other side. It’s gonna be amazing!”

Good Newwz releases on December 27, 2019, and we can’t wait for these four to come and entertain us!

