Not An Infamous Italy Wedding But Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Get Married Here

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has become one of the hottest topics for discussion. The rumours about their wedding have been going on and off for a year now but no one really knows when the BIG wedding is actually going to happen. The couple has also been very mum about the topic and this has left the fans quite eager for their wedding.

One of the many reports suggested that the couple will get married in Goa while another report claimed that a Jodhpur wedding was on cards for the couple. But now a wedding portal has revealed the exact location and venue of their wedding. The report suggests that Varun- Natasha will be tying the knot at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa in May this year.

Earlier it was reported that Varun and Natasha’s wedding is being delayed due to Varun’s film Street Dancer 3D‘s bad performance at the box office. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Varun is deeply disturbed with how the film has done and is now more focused on his career than the wedding. The reports also suggested that Varun has walked out of Remo D’ Souza’s Dancing Daddy after Street Dancer 3D‘s failure. But with this new information about the venue, we think the wedding is very much one for the couple.

Earlier, Natasha had told Hello India Magazine, “Varun Dhawan and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now’.”

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

