Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer Review: Too Ordinary To Scare You

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer Review: When Dharma Productions announced that they will be exploring the horror genre for the first time with the Bhoot series, it came as a pleasant surprise. Now that the first part, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is less than 3 weeks away from release, the makers have come up with the trailer.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal primarily and Bhumi Pednekar in a couple of blink and miss scenes, the trailer has quite a few jump scare scenes and those which build the scare element slowly. While the production values and everything seems good, the film seems to be lacking in the novelty and thrilling factor.

As far as the trailer is concerned, there’s nothing which the audience of Netflix age hasn’t seen in this genre. If Dharma Production ventured in the horror genre, they were expected to bring something never seen before on the table but, Bhoot’s trailer leaves you underwhelmed if you expect much from it.

Vicky Kaushal looks handsome but God! it’s a scary film and things have to look ugly. Ok, let’s give that liberty to a Dharma hero and admit that they have made at least Bhumi look scary, but still, the trailer doesn’t manage to scare you even a bit.

Overall, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship‘s trailer doesn’t scare you and that’s where it fails. Rest everything is good but doesn’t matter.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will hit the cinemas on Feb 21, 2020

Rating: Two & Half Stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!