Nora Fatehi, who has been quite active on social media, is now raising her voice over the Jerusalem clashes which have shaken the entire world. The actress has shared a note on her Insta story explaining what has been happening in Israel for the past few days.

The Bollywood actor and dancer shared a series of stories on Instagram regarding the political and military unrest in Israel. She also called for a protest against the injustice which has been unfolding in the East of Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem. Several videos and pictures are also going viral on all social media platforms, gaining global momentum.

Nora Fatehi in her first story explained how the issue needs to be highlighted as people have been suffering endlessly in Sheikh Jarrah. She also mentioned that no one gets to choose whose human rights are more important than the others. In the following story, she also shared a pamphlet that called for a protest against the Israeli forces, who have been forcing Palestinians out of their own home.

Nora further stated that the primary agenda of the protest was to stop the unjust violence which has injured thousands of people in the state. The actress then tried to explain the entire scenario to her fans in her last story uploaded on Instagram and stressed how unacceptable, the violence against Palestinians is.

She also urged all her fans to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. She also called for all the world leaders to safeguard the human rights of the Palestinians. Nora Fatehi further shed light on the Masjid Al Aqsa violence where a huge Palestinian crowd was attacked for peacefully protesting against the violation of their rights. She mentioned that the incidents that occurred in Jerusalem will affect the people around the globe, in due time.

What do you think about Nora Fatehi’s concern over political and military unrest in Jerusalem? Let us know in the comments.

