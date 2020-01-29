Nora Fatehi Not Only Continues The ‘Helen’ Legacy For Today’s Generation But Also Has Over 2.3 Billion YouTube Video Views In Her Kitty

Whenever we talk about the oomphy dance moves, we still remember the Goddess of this genre – Helen. But, we’ve Nora Fatehi stepping in and taking her legacy forward of slaying the floor with just the moves & grooves. Helen never stepped into a zone that housed vulgarity at any given point. Similarly, Nora has nailed the dance numbers in movies that are targeted towards the families.

Following a similar route, Nora Fatehi started her career by acting as well as dancing in 2014’s Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans. Within a year, Nora managed to grab as many as 8 projects out of which she had 7 songs.

She was noticed majorly for the first time in Baahubali: The Beginning’s Manohari song. Like Helen, she chose to stay true to her talent of dance and hence ruling some various chartbuster songs over the years. Her most famous dance videos include Stree’s Kamariya, Satyameva Jayate’s Dilbar, Batla House’s O Saki Saki and now the latest being Garmi from Street Dancer 3D.

Let’s take you to the interesting world of numbers & show you how well Nora has captured the world of YouTube. Her dance songs since her debut have garnered over 2232 million video views & counting. That’s roughly around 2.2 billion views just on the songs where she’s slaying the dance floors.

Now, we know no one would leave a Nora Fatehi dancing video unfinished, but still talking a wild guess of average watching minutes, people have watched Nora dancing for over 6700 million minutes. And we aren’t even talking about the different versions of dance songs she does and not also counting in the collaborations.

Not just this, she has her own YouTube channel and on that, she has garnered around 80 million video views. That’s a separate calculation of how much people just love to see Nora on their screens. She has been smartly stepping into the acting zone taking the roles that suit her & that’s what Helen did once upon a time. She garnered praises for her role in Batla House and grabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Koimoi Audience Poll 2019.

It’s time when filmmakers look beyond the ‘dancer’ in Nora Fatehi and allowing her to charm us with her X factor’ in a women-centric film. It’s been a stupendous last couple of years for Nora Fatehi & we wish her to make everyone groove as she always does.

