Nikita Dutta On Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh EXCLUSIVE: “I See It As A Fictional Film With A Fictional Character”

Nikita Dutta rose to fame with her stint in Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The beauty has already grabbed biggies in her kitty like Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull as well as Emraan Hashmi’s Ezra. She’ll next be seen in Manisha Koirala’s web series, Maska.

We got into an exclusive conversation with the beauty and spoke about her upcoming projects, criticisms related to the alleged misogynistic approach in Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani as well as Shahid Kapoor’s flawed characters. Check out the excerpts from the conversation below:

Nikita, you garnered a lot of fame with Kabir Singh and fans loved your portrayal. How has life opened doors for you post that?

I am very grateful to how Kabir Singh has fared with the audience. A couple of interesting roles have come my way since then.

The film has been receiving backlash for its misogynistic approach, till date. What is your view on it? Would you have agreed to play Kiara Advani’s role (Preeti)?

I see it as a fictional film with a fictional character where Shahid Kapoor has done absolute justice to it. Since, I have already been a part of Kabir Singh as Jia, it is a little hard for me to imagine playing another character.

You recently revealed that you were rejected from a project because of your colour. Have things changed or have you been a victim of the same or something similar post that?

Yes, that was once for a film I had screen tested for back in 2013. Unfortunately, the character didn’t demand any specific look which is what had ticked me off. Later, I did face something similar but there, the role demanded it so I have nothing against it.

You’re coming up with Maska. Tell us more about it?

Maska is a sweet and feel good film about love and dreams which in times like this is much needed for everyone! It’s about a boy realising what he wants to do in life. I play the character of a girl struggling to be an actress after quitting everything in her past life.

How was the experience working with Manisha Koirala?

Manisha ma’am is an absolute delight to work with. Our first meeting with her was over the cast reading where she left us all awestruck with how well she was prepared with her dialogues.

You’re also a part of Big Bull and Ezra. How difficult is the new busy schedule all of a sudden?

Yes! I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of these films. I love the being busy bit. It’s something I have always longed for. However, it’s too soon to say anything about having expectations.

One unusual thing you’ve faced, noticed while working with A listers?

Not unusual but something great that I have experienced is that the shoot schedules are well planned and organised.

How are you coping up with COVID-19 lockdown? How are you spending your time?

It’s a tough time for each one of us. Unfortunately, I am not with my family at the moment since I was supposed to start shooting for a project last week. There wasn’t much time for me to visit my parents after the lockdown was announced. So, currently trying to cope up with a routine of cleaning, cooking, working out, reading and watching movies.

