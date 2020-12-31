The upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is all set to be held virtually this year owing to the Covid crisis. Scroll down to know who is nominated in what category at the upcoming awards.

Advertisement

This year, the awards has added six new categories for children to vote for their favourite entertainers during the lockdown. The ceremony will honour the content and stars that kept people entertained through lockdown.

Advertisement

The nominees for the Best Movie Actor (Female) at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 are Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the Best Movie Actor (Male) category we see Salman Khan is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

The Best Bollywood Movie category of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 features blockbuster such as Baahubali 2, Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3, War and Golmaal Again.

In the Best Bollywood Movie Song category, the nominees are ‘Coca Cola’, ‘Bala’, ‘Care ni karda’, ‘Aankh maare’ and ‘Apna time aayega’. Honey Singh, Badshah, Raftaar, Guru Randhawa and Divine are pitted against each other in the Favourite Rapper/ Rap Music Star category.

The Favourite Dancer category feature Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Tiger Shroff, Allu Arjun, and Varun Dhawan.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 Favourite TV Actor (Male) category will see a contest between Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi, Mukesh Khanna, Shivaji Satam and Arun Govil. On the other hand, Hina Khan, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandana, Shivangi Joshi and Shehnaaz Gill will battle for the Favorite TV Actor (Female) title.

There is also a Favourite TV Show category, in which Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Kapil Sharma Show, India’s Best Dancer and Mahabharat have been nominated.

On the decision to go virtual with Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “In these challenging times our commitment is to ensure that our young viewers remain entertained and positive… In the virtual format, with the introduction of new categories, we aim to encourage and empower kids to cast their vote and choose their favourites who kept them going through the lockdown.”

The date of the gala is yet to be officially announced.

Must Read: Bollywood In 2021: From 83, RRR To Sooryavanshi – 10 Films Which Will Surely Hit The Six & 10 Movies Which Could Surprise From Nowhere!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube