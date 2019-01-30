“Nick Jonas DMed Me” Priyanka Chopra’s Revelation About How It All Started With Hubby Is Aww-Worthy!

After ruling the Bollywood industry, actress Priyanka Chopra has successfully dominated Hollywood too. The actress recently made it to the headlines for her grand wedding with boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Ever since the news of their relationship broke, it took the internet by storm. Recently, even their marriage pictures stole the hearts of many and made us believe that fairy tales do exist.

We have seen their cute camaraderie on social media and this time the newlywed Priyanka Chopra, who is promoting her next film in states, revealed some details about her hubby Nick. The Gunday actress appeared on Ellen DeGeneres show and a clip of her is going viral on the Internet. In the video, she is seen revealing how her romance with Nick started. While spilling the beans, she said the Nick sent a DM to her on Twitter saying that they should meet. Check out the video here:

Priyanka in the video said, “He DMed me actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter saying ‘I’ve heard we should connect and uh… I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, ‘just text me’.”

