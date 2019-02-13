Neha Kakkar Gets Candid About Working With Siblings Tony Kakkar & Sonu Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar has worked with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar on various music projects. She believes they inspire her tremendously and that they are a “huge positive influence” on each other.

The former “Indian Idol” contestant featured in an episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select “MTV Unplugged S8” earlier this month.

Asked about music-based TV shows, Neha told IANS: “Music-based reality shows are a great way to showcase one’s talent. Someone like me who hails from a small town gets all the exposure needed on a music reality show.

“It becomes a big platform for the world to see you and take notice. India has a huge influx of talent. TV shows make it so much easier for the world to see what India has to offer.”

She was joined by her brother and sister on the show.

“It was extremely special to work with Sonu didi and Tony bhai. We have an entire episode this season and all the songs are composed and written by Tony Kakkar and one song composed by Sonu Kakkar. They both inspire me tremendously. So, it becomes even more special,” said Neha, who recently featured in the video of a song sung by Tony.

Ever had creative differences with her siblings?

“All the three of us are a huge positive influence on each other. We never fight even if we have creative differences. Eventually, I end up listening to both of them since I respect their thought process,” she said.

