From the time Neha Kakkar shattered the glass ceiling, she never saw back and has been achieving milestones. According to the latest reports now Neha Kakkar has left behind Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to become the most-watched female YouTuber.

If the stats are to go by, Neha has won the second position by 4.5 Billion views after pop sensation Cardi B who holds the first with 4.8 Billion. The list also includes Karol G, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez all below Neha.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to announce the news. Expressing her gratitude and happiness, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Can’t be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di Aapki Nehu#NehaKakkar . @youtube @youtubeindia.”

It was recently when Neha Kakkar opened up about her journey from singing bhajans to now singing pop songs. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama she said, “It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small-town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today. It feels amazing and I think even now I have to make it even bigger in life. I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhyas (religious songs). If you see my Jagran footage, I used to sort of party there, too. I would dance and sing bhajan’s as a little kid and people used to… paagal ho jaate the (go crazy). I have been partying since then.”

Neha Kakkar had also revealed that Bollywood does not pay them as they think singers will earn through concerts. She said, “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows. I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn’t have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don’t pay.”

What do you think about Neha Kakkar’s new milestone, let us know in the comments section below.

