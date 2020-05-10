Shah Rukh Khan has been doing his bit to contribute to the ongoing battle against the Novel Coronavirus. Now according to the recent update Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) owned by the megastar has pledged to distribute food packets to the needy in Trinidad and Tobago. The update was shared by King Khan himself and below is all you need to know about the same.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to ‘Do the Knight thing’ & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!”

According to reports, team TKR has involved their local icons and players Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine in the cause. All of them will be distributing the packs personally to the ones who need them.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been doing a huge contribution. The actor has donated 25,000 PPE kits to the healthcare workers working on the frontline of the battle. The megastar even opened the doors to his office converting it into a care centre. His wife Gauri Khan transformed it into a 22-bed quarantine centre.

Apart from this recently we saw Shah Rukh Khan participate in the I For India concert arranged for raising funds. We saw him singing his version of Bella Ciao giving it a twist concerning the current scenario. The actor has also donated to the PM Cares fund.

