Neha Dhupia: My Priority Is Mehr, But I Definitely Want To Be A Working Mom

Actress Neha Dhupia says her daughter Mehr is her priority, but she wont lose focus from her work.

Neha and Angad Bedi welcomed their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18 last year. She is back to work, and is also seen on “Roadies Real Heroes”.

“When you are pregnant, lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” Neha told IANS.

“The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom so I prioritise that as well,” she added.

What has changed?

“Now, I wish I had 48 hours in a day. There is too much to do and at the same time I have to pack it all in and to go to work…There are so many working moms,” she said.

The actress says there is no “good or bad mom”.

“Every parent is amazing, whichever way it is. The one who is at home, or the one who decided to go at work. Every mom is amazing. And secondly, you are not alone, most of my friends are working mothers. So, I derive a lot of strength from that,” she added.

