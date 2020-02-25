Actress Neha Dhupia says pregnancy was one of her best phases in life because she got a chance to eat her “heart out”, chucking all dietary restrictions she has had to maintain as an actress and model over 15 years.

“The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I ate my heart out. But at the same time, I exercised, and I was still into fitness a lot,” said Neha, who was a part of the Pregathon in Mumbai.

The actress was a part of the walkathon along with celebrity wife Mira Rajput and 375 pregnant women, to encourage fitness among expecting mothers.

Neha opened up on working throughout her pregnancy. “I’ve always been the one who gets up and goes to work every day. So, for me to be able to wake up and consume myself in things that I love to do and have a feeling that this wonderful life is brewing inside me was just fantastic. I think that the only difference I was going through was when I was at work I wasn’t curbing my cravings. I didn’t disclose my pregnancy for a long time and everyone around me was like, “but we’ve never seen you eat all this”, and I’m like, “yeah, but I just feel eating doughnuts today,” she laughed.

Neha got married to actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. They became parents of a baby girl Mehr on November 18.

While the actress is quite occupied with her podcast and other projects, she mentioned how staying happy and content is one of the best ways to mother a child. “My only advice would be to consume things you love and if you’re home, spend a lot of time doing things you love — maybe, read a book. Don’t change anything about your life because you’re pregnant,” Neha signed off.

Organized by Bio-Oil India, the one-kilometer walkathon was a first of its kind event that created a record of ‘maximum pregnant women walking together for fitness’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!