Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Sister Syama Passes Away After An 8-Year-Long Battle With Breast Cancer

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama breathed her last on Saturday. Syama was 26 and was fighting a battle with breast cancer for the longest time. According to reports, Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui himself confirmed the news and expressed his grief on his sister’s demise.

The day came in with bad news as Nawaz’s sister who was detected with breast cancer at the age of 18 passed away yesterday. She was fighting with the life-threatening disease for the last eight years and finally succumbed to it.

The family lost her in a hospital in Pune where she was undergoing treatment. According to reports in News Nation, Syama’s funeral will be held on Sunday, at their ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin in the USA for the shoot of his film and is expected to fly down to attend the funeral.

It was in October last year when Nawaz on Twitter has wished his sister on her birthday and had expressed how proud he was of her for fighting the long battle with the fatal disease.

He wrote, “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@oppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem.”

We pray that Syama’s soul rests in peace and our deepest condolences with Nawaz and the family.

