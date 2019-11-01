Nawazuddin Siddiqui: “The Script Of Thackeray Sequel Is Being Written”

Way before Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray hit the theatres in January 2019, producer Sanjay Raut had announced that the biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray would be made in two parts. Explaining his reasons to make the movie in two segments, Raut said it would be difficult to incorporate Balasaheb’s charisma and life instances in one part.

When Raman Raghav actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was prodded about the same, he said that the film’s team is already working on the second instalment. Nawaz said, “The initial idea was to make the film in two parts, so, the question of shelving it doesn’t arise at all. Also, the first film received a good response. The script is currently being worked on. I had spoken to Sanjay Raut a few months ago and he assured me that the second part will be made.”

He, however, refused to reveal any timeline for the release of the film, “They [the makers] were busy with the elections, and I am tied up with my movies. Playing the character would require me to get into the mould again. So, it will take some time before we set the ball rolling.”

Siddiqui, who is known for his proclivity to the gritty cinema, will next be seen in the romantic comedy, Motichoor Chaknachoor, that also features Athiya Shetty. The actor explains that green lighting light-hearted films are a calculated move to reach out to a wider audience base. “Most of my films are A-rated. So, the family audience cannot watch them, nor can my daughter [Shora]. So, I am actively doing films that she can watch. My next, Bole Chudiyan, directed by my brother, is in a similar space.”

