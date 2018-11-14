Munnabhai & Sanjay Dutt Fans: Arshad Warsi Has An EXCITING News For Y’All! 

One and a half decades ago, maverick director Rajkumar Hirani with his cult movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., gave us the most loved duo of Munnabhai and Circuit. With the incredible content and superlative performances by Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and supporting cast, the franchise became one of the favorites amongst the audience.

After the success of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Gandhigiri lessons of Munna were loved by one and all in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Seven years ago, the sneak peek of the third part was released, but the project never went on a roll.

Now as per the report, actor Arshad Warsi confirmed that the much-awaited project is happening soon, as Rajkumar Hirani is working on the script for Munna Bhai 3.

In a chat with Mid-day, Arshad stated that, “Hirani told me he is working on Munna Bhai 3. We all know that he is particular about his films and takes his own time to write them. He doesn’t rush into anything, so let’s wait for an official announcement,” says Warsi. Even though it is not yet finalized that when the work on the project starts, the actor gave a rough idea about the commencement. “We plan to begin [working on it] towards the end of next year,” Arshad adds.

Arshad Warsi, recently completed a shoot with his Golmaal gang, for a song in Simmba, along with Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and director Rohit Shetty. The actor is geared up for his upcoming Bhaiaji Superhit, which releases on 23rd November 2018.